Millions of families to begin receiving letters from IRS regarding monthly child payments

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are in the process of being sent out to millions of Americans from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) regarding a new child tax credit.

The IRS is sending letters to more than 36 million American families who may be eligible for monthly child payments, which are a part of the American Rescue Plan.

All eligible families will receive up to $300 a month for each qualifying child under the age of 6, and up to $250 per month for each qualifying child who is between the ages of 6 and 17.

According to the IRS, the agency will issue advance Child Tax Credit payments on July 15, August 13, September 15, October 15, November 15 and December 15.

However, most families don’t need to do anything to get their payments.

The IRS is urging families who haven’t filed their 2020 tax return to do so as soon as possible so they can receive the payments.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Advance child Tax Credit payments.

