Rushford police officer fires gun in restraining order case; no one hit

By Associated Press
Updated: 7 hours ago
RUSHFORD, Minn. (AP) - Officials in a southeastern Minnesota city say a police officer fired his gun while responding to a restraining order violation. No one was hit and no injuries were reported.

The Rushford Police Department says the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The suspect is in custody and police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

WCCO-TV reports that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Authorities have not identified the officer or the suspect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

