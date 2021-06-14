2 injured in motorcycle crash in Vernon Co. Sunday

TOWN OF FORREST, Wis. (WEAU) - Two motorcycle riders were injured when their vehicle crashed in Vernon Co. Sunday morning.

According to the Vernon Co. Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Anthony Zick and 49-year-old Debra Zick, both of Jefferson, Wis., were traveling west on Burr Salem Road, west of Highway 33 and the City of Hillsboro, or southeast of Wildcat Mountain State Park. At approximately 9:35 a.m., the driver, Anthony Zick, lost control of the vehicle going around a corner. Both riders were ejected from the motorcycle. Both riders were taken to St. Joseph Gundersen Hospital in nearby Hillsboro with what the sheriff’s office described as ‘serious’ injuries. One of the riders, Debra Zick, was later flown to a larger Gundersen Hospital facility.

Neither rider was wearing a helmet, said the Vernon Co. Sheriff’s Office in a release. Only the motorcycle driven by Anthony Zick was involved in the incident.

The sheriff’s office credited Hillsboro EMS and Hillsboro Police Dept. with assistance in the response.

A map showing the general location of a motorcycle crash on June 13, 2021 in Vernon Co., Wis. (WEAU)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.