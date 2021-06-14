Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns retired K9

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is paying tribute to one of its own – a former member of the law enforcement team who spent more than three-quarters of her life fighting crime.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office announced K9 Deputy Mieka died late last week after a battle against cancer. The 14-year-old dog had recently retired after 11 years with the Sheriff’s Office.

“Mieka came to work every day with an unbridled joy and ferocious tenacity that will be forever remembered by her brothers and sisters at the Sheriff’s Office,” the post said.

The Sheriff’s Office went on to express its condolences to Mieka’s former partner, Deputy Craig Orlowski, and his family.

Additionally, to honor Mieka, the Sheriff’s Office switched the Facebook page avatar to its K9 unit patch.

