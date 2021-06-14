Advertisement

Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns retired K9

“Rest easy Mieka. Your watch is ended.”
Deputy Craig Orlowski with Mieka, a former K9 deputy who died on Friday.
Deputy Craig Orlowski with Mieka, a former K9 deputy who died on Friday.(Adams Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Updated: 16 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is paying tribute to one of its own – a former member of the law enforcement team who spent more than three-quarters of her life fighting crime.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office announced K9 Deputy Mieka died late last week after a battle against cancer. The 14-year-old dog had recently retired after 11 years with the Sheriff’s Office.

“Mieka came to work every day with an unbridled joy and ferocious tenacity that will be forever remembered by her brothers and sisters at the Sheriff’s Office,” the post said.

The Sheriff’s Office went on to express its condolences to Mieka’s former partner, Deputy Craig Orlowski, and his family.

It is with a sad and heavy heart that we announce the passing of retired K9 Deputy Mieka. Mieka passed away on June 11th...

Posted by Adams County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 14, 2021

Additionally, to honor Mieka, the Sheriff’s Office switched the Facebook page avatar to its K9 unit patch.

Country Jam Returns July 15