Ashley for the Arts returns in August

Ashley for the Arts returns August 12-14, 2021.
Ashley for the Arts returns August 12-14, 2021.(Ashley for the Arts)
By Jimmie Kaska
Updated: 24 minutes ago
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Ashley for the Arts is returning in August after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event will be held August 12th through August 14th at Memorial Park in Arcadia, WIs.

Musical performers for the 2021 event are Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Kip Moore, Barenaked Ladies, Foreigner, Switchfoot, Jefferson Starship, and Clare Dunn on the main stage. Several other acts will play at other stages in the park, including Millennium Amphitheater, which will showcase eight area school musical performances.

Other attractions include vendors, arts and crafts displays, and other off-stage entertainment, such as fireworks and a 5K run/walk.

For a full list of entertainment and attractions, you can visit the Ashley for the Arts website, or download the event’s app.

The event has raised over $2.4 million for dozens of non-profit organizations since its inception in 2009, including $590,000 in 2019, the last year that Ashley for the Arts was held.

Tickets are $20 through June 30, then increase in cost to $30 from July 1 until the event. The tickets are valid for the entire weekend and can be purchased online.

See Jefferson Starship, Foreigner, Kip Moore, Toby Keith and more on Friday August 13th for only $20! Get your tickets today at ashleyforthearts.com/tickets

Posted by Ashley for the Arts on Monday, June 14, 2021

