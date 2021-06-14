Advertisement

Badgers hall of famer Tom Burke arrested on child sexual assault charges

Tom Burke
Tom Burke(St. Louis Co., Minn. Sheriff's Office)
By George Balekji
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former UW-Madison football star and UW Athletics Hall of Famer Tom Burke faces first-degree child sexual assault charges, according to the Duluth News Tribune.

The 44-year-old was arraigned on Monday in State District Court in Duluth after a warrant was issued for his arrest on June 8. Burke, who lives in Rice Lake, Wisconsin waived extradition to Minnesota after being arrested in Douglas County.

Burke’s bail has been set at $100,000.

The criminal complaint cited by the newspaper states that the alleged sexual assaults were first reported to authorities on February 21 when the 7-year-old victim told her mother.

Duluth News Tribune says that Burke faces 12-14 years in prison if he is convicted.

Burke played defensive end for the Badgers and had a Big Ten record 22 sacks in 1998 and later went on to win the Rose Bowl. A third round pick in the 1999 NFL draft, Burke played four seasons for the Arizona Cardinals.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities believe 46-year-old Kevin Johnson is responsible for at least 25 burglaries in...
Man arrested in Rusk Co. after string of over 2 dozen burglaries
The ban is effective immediately and will last until further notice.
Lake Hallie issues watering ban effective Monday
A 2-mile radius of the Chemtool plant in Rockton is under a mandatory, full-scale evacuation.
Massive chemical plant fire causes evacuations in Illinois
A vehicle shows damage early Monday morning after a protester was struck and killed in Uptown.
Police: Vehicle plows into Minnesota protesters, killing 1
Flag Day, celebrated on June 14 of each year, was established initially in a proclamation by...
Flag Day’s origin is from a small town in Wisconsin

Latest News

Chi-Hi rolls past Memorial
SportScene 13 for Monday, June 14th
Cavs win
SportScene 13 for Sunday, June 13th
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA...
Bucks tie series with 107-96 Game 4 win as Nets lose Irving
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia (24) is congratulated by Willy Adames after hitting a two-run...
García, Yelich help Brewers sweep Pirates with 5-2 win
Memorial wins regional championship
SportScene 13 for Saturday, June 12th