Bucks tie series with 107-96 Game 4 win as Nets lose Irving

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game against the Brooklyn Nets Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 16 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory on Sunday to tie their second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle midway through the second quarter.

The Bucks erased a 2-0 deficit in this best-of-7 series by winning two straight in Milwaukee. Game 5 is Tuesday night at Brooklyn. Kevin Durant had 28 points and 13 rebounds for the Nets.

