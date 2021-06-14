Chippewa Falls Irvine Park petting zoo reopens

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The petting zoo at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls reopened for after being closed last year because COVID-19. Families and Chippewa Valley residents were happy to get out to the park

“It gives something for the children to look forward to come to the petting zoo and see the animals,” Altoona resident Nancy Raether said.

Owls, Cavy Mara’s, a pony and more can found at the zoo. For Kaitlyn Williams, she is happy it’s back open and have various playgrounds to choose from is a plus.

“We’re lucky to live just a couple minutes away so we come to the zoo,” Williams said. “Then he plays in the playground and we’re just happy yo be able to be back at it doing normal things.”

The zoo is free to attend, but donations are welcomed as well.

