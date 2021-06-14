Advertisement

Coulee Region Humane Society hosts “Summer of Love” adoption event

By Danielle Wagner
Updated: 14 hours ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Summer of Love Adoption Event aims to help extended stay animals find their forever home in time for summer.

From Thursday, June 17 through Sunday, June 20, select extended stay dogs at the Coulee Region Humane Society in Onalaska will have their adoption fee reduced to $100.

Select extended stay cats will have no adoption fee.

Help make it a summer to remember by opening your heart and your home to pets in need.

For more information about this adoption promotion, please call the Coulee Region Humane Society at 608-781-4014.

