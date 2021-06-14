CVTC breaks ground on $10.6 million expansion project

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Technical College is breaking ground Monday on a $10.6 million expansion project to provide new instructional space for its Emergency Service Education Center.

The event Monday marks the beginning of a project that will add 27,800 square ft. of building space on top of 24,400 square ft. of remodeled existing structures.

The project is part of a $48.8 million referendum passed in April of 2020 and will be built at CVTC’s West Campus. Other projects include an addition to the Manufacturing Education Center for an Automation Fabrication Lab, which is being installed this summer, as well as construction of a new Transportation Education Center on the West Campus. Smaller projects are planned for the Chippewa Falls and Menomonie campuses.

In addition to providing more classroom space, CVTC is adding areas for simulations, firearms training, equipment, and training for first responders and law enforcement.

For more information, you can visit the CVTC website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.