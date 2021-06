EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dennis Clark for the Sunshine Award. Dennis is a great member of our community. His actions with the Red Cross have been incredibly important and he has done a lot of work for our schools. He has been a very popular substitute teacher and is greatly appreciated for his volunteering with the high school history classes at Eleva-Strum Central.

Scott Dyar

Brandi Nicolai

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.