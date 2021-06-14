DON & DIANE JOHNSON AND BRENDA FAULKNER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

For the past year, because of Covid, my great-grandparents, Don and Diane Johnson, have come over to get my brother and I early every morning for school when we are at my dad’s house. They teach us along with my Grandma, Brenda Faulkner. I love them and they are nice. They feed us lunch and give us breaks when we are having a hard time. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

