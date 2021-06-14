Advertisement

KATE BOOS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Kate Boos is a wonderful person. She keeps the Augusta Middle School team together! She has made this crazy school year very enjoyable and has shown great leadership in keeping a positive attitude and helping everyone move forward. She is a great role model for her students and cares about them immensely! I am so lucky to have you, Kate, as a team member! Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Derek Boldt

