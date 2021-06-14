Eau Claire cleaning company to host food drive June 16

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire business is holding a food drive this week.

Anyone who donates is eligible to win prizes. The food drive will be held at Maug Cleaning at 5256 Friedeck RD from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.

The cleaning company will accept canned goods and non-perishable food items, which it will then donate to Feed My People Food Bank.

Anyone who donates will be registered to win three prizes, including 25-hours of free cleaning, a Shark vacuum and a cleaning basket.

