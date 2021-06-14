Advertisement

Eau Claire cleaning company to host food drive June 16

(KGNS)
By WEAU Staff
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire business is holding a food drive this week.

Anyone who donates is eligible to win prizes. The food drive will be held at Maug Cleaning at 5256 Friedeck RD from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.

The cleaning company will accept canned goods and non-perishable food items, which it will then donate to Feed My People Food Bank.

Anyone who donates will be registered to win three prizes, including 25-hours of free cleaning, a Shark vacuum and a cleaning basket.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities believe 46-year-old Kevin Johnson is responsible for at least 25 burglaries in...
Man arrested in Rusk Co. after string of over 2 dozen burglaries
The ban is effective immediately and will last until further notice.
Lake Hallie issues watering ban effective Monday
A 2-mile radius of the Chemtool plant in Rockton is under a mandatory, full-scale evacuation.
Massive chemical plant fire causes evacuations in Illinois
A vehicle shows damage early Monday morning after a protester was struck and killed in Uptown.
Police: Vehicle plows into Minnesota protesters, killing 1
Flag Day, celebrated on June 14 of each year, was established initially in a proclamation by...
Flag Day’s origin is from a small town in Wisconsin

Latest News

A small town in Florida accidentally sold its water tower in a blundered real estate transaction.
Florida town accidentally sells municipal water tower
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Chi-Hi rolls past Memorial
SportScene 13 for Monday, June 14th
Country Jam
Country Jam Returns July 15