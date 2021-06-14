Flag Day’s origin is from a small town in Wisconsin

WAUBEKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Flag Day, celebrated on June 14 of each year, was established initially in a proclamation by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 and later officially designated by Congress in 1949, but its origin is from a small town in Wisconsin.

In 1777, the Continental Congress made the flag an official national symbol on June 14. Over a century later, a 19-year-old schoolteacher by the name of Bernard Cigrand placed a United States flag on his desk and asked his students to write about what the flag meant to them.

Cigrand taught at Stony Hill School in Waubeka, Wisconsin, a small town between Milwaukee and Sheboygan in Ozaukee Co. The school has been designated a historical site, and was officially recognized by Congress as the origin of Flag Day in 2004.

President Joe Biden made the 2021 proclamation of Flag Day and National Flag Week on Friday, as has been required by law since Congress designated it in 1949.

For more on the history of Flag Day, you can read about its origins and development through the years at the Library of Congress. The origin of Flag Day in Wisconsin is also documented at the National Flag Day Foundation website.

