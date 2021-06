EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like JoAnn Bauer to receive the WEAU Sunshine Award and I want to thank her for being the best grandma around. She helped us all when we needed it the most. She has given her time selflessly, especially during the pandemic and we love her with all our hearts.

Addison, Isabelle, Noveli, and Everett

