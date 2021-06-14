EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Julie O’Brien for the Sunshine Award. Julie, raised by deaf parents, has been an advocate for the deaf for many years. Julie especially impacted Tim Aubart for close to 40 years by being his guardian, caretaker, encouraging, supporting, providing opportunities and so much more to provide Tim with an excellent quality of life. With Tim’s passing we know it has left a huge hole in Julie’s life but we want to say, “Thank you for being Tim’s Angel.”

The Aubart Family

