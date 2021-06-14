La Crosse County raising awareness during “Dementia Friendly Week”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health care providers in La Crosse County are making an effort to combat the stigma surrounding dementia.

This week is “Dementia Friendly Week” in La Crosse County.

Multiple events are being held to support those suffering from dementia.

Dementia Care Specialist with the county Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) says many people with dementia self-isolate and are unaware of available resources.

She hopes this week will help those living with dementia and the caregivers who support them.

“If we can get one caregiver who maybe isn’t utilizing resources, didn’t know there was a community out there for them, if they reach out that would be a success, that’s what we’re hoping,” Flock said.

The ADRC says more than 2,000 people in the La Crosse community are living with dementia, and the numbers may double by 2040.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.