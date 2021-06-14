Advertisement

Lake Hallie issues watering ban effective Monday

The ban is effective immediately and will last until further notice.
By Jimmie Kaska
Updated: 4 hours ago
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Village of Lake Hallie is issuing an outdoor watering ban, effective immediately on Monday, June 14.

The ban is being enforced due to the recent stretch of dry weather and the growing use of irrigation systems in response to high temperatures, Derek Schad, Dept. of Public Works Supervisor for the Village of Lake Hallie, said.

Residents in Lake Hallie can be fined up to $300 for the first offense. Suspension of water service after repeated violations can occur as well.

The ban is effective immediately and will last until further notice. Updates on the situation will be provided on the Village of Lake Hallie’s website.

The City of Altoona issued a partial watering ban last Thursday.

