Man arrested in Rusk Co. after string of over 2 dozen burglaries

TOWN OF ATLANTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is being held in Rusk Co. Jail after a string of over two dozen burglaries across northwestern Wisconsin.

46-year-old Kevin Johnson, a resident of Barron and Rusk counties, was arrested on May 21 by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office after a months-long investigation into multiple burglaries in the Blue Hills area, which is north of Weyerhaeuser and east of Rice Lake in Barron, Rusk, and Sawyer counties. According to the sheriff’s office, many of the burglaries were found by deputies on patrol, while others were reported by property owners. In most cases, the properties were entered by force, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the Rusk Co. Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials spent April and May conducting interviews, evidence analysis and retrieval of stolen property as part of the investigation. That led to the arrest of Johnson on May 21 on Fire Lane Road in Rusk County, west of Christie Mountain and north of Bruce and Weyerhaeuser.

The Rusk Co. Sheriff’s Office says it believes Johnson is responsible for at least 25 burglaries in Barron, Rusk, and Sawyer counties.

Johnson was arrested and is being held in jail for over a dozen counts of burglary and criminal damage to property.

