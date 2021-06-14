Advertisement

Nearly half of Wisconsin has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

49.1% of people have received at least one shot, while 44.2% of people have completed their vaccine series.(WEAU)
By WEAU 13 News
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Almost half of Wisconsin residents have received at least one COVID-19 shot Monday, the state’s top health agency reports.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard indicates 49.1% of people have received at least one shot, while 44.2% of people have completed their vaccine series.

At the pace the state has been going through for vaccinations lately, it will likely take at least another week for Wisconsin to reach half of its residents with at least one vaccine.

COVID-19 VACCINES

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says, by Monday, 49.1% of Wisconsinites received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is 2,859,160 people -- almost 10,000 more people since the state’s last report on Friday.

Of those, 44.2%, or 2,576,201 Wisconsinites, are fully vaccinated -- which is 25,075 more people since Friday; they received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

DHS’ COVID-19 data report shows 48 cases were confirmed on Monday. This is the sixth time in the past month cases have been reported at fewer than 100 and the third time they have been lower than 50.

The seven-day rolling average has fallen again Monday, now reaching 112 cases. There have been 611,719 cases confirmed in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic, DHS notes.

No deaths were confirmed by health officials on Monday, keeping the total number of deaths ever reported in the state at 7,208.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

DHS numbers show 95 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since Friday morning. That brings the total number of people ever hospitalized for symptoms of the disease to 31,627, or 5% of all cases.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

Copyright 2021 WEAU, WBAY, WMTV. All rights reserved.

