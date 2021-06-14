Advertisement

New forever stamp is quite the mystery

Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.
Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.(USPS)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service announced a new Forever stamp Monday that puts your sleuthing skills to the test.

The stamp boasts bright colors and interesting shapes that when placed together spell out a mystery message.

Spoiler alert, the message reads: “More than meets the eye!” The reverse side of the pane also provides the answer.

Inspired by the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.

It will be available to consumers July 14, 2021, but is currently available for pre-order.

The forever stamp can be purchased at Post Office locations nationwide or online at usps.com/shopstamps.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions of families to begin receiving letters from IRS regarding monthly child payments
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Carjacker returns to scene of crime to return toddler to mom
OWI arrest with three children in the vehicle in Eau Claire Co.
An elections worker rubs his head in the closing hours where absentee ballots were processed at...
Exodus of election officials raises concerns of partisanship
(Source: RNN)
Man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges

Latest News

Leaders expect the special session to last seven to 10 days.
Minnesota lawmakers convene special session to finish budget
In this Sunday, April 12, 2020 file photo, Denver Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila enters the...
US Catholic bishops meet amid divisions on Communion policy
Ashley for the Arts returns August 12-14, 2021.
Ashley for the Arts returns in August
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
LIVE: Biden news conference; NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge
FILE - This June 2017 file photo released by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shows Reality...
Reality Winner, NSA contractor in leak case, out of prison