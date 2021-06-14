Advertisement

Police: Car plows into protesters in Minnesota, killing 1

A woman was killed and another person was injured after being struck by a car during a protest...
A woman was killed and another person was injured after being struck by a car during a protest in the city’s Uptown neighborhood.
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman was killed and another person was injured after being struck by a car during a protest in the city’s Uptown neighborhood.

Police say the suspect was pulled from his car by protesters after the 11:39 p.m. Sunday crash and is now in custody and being treated for injuries at a hospital. Police did not give the extent of his injuries.

The man’s motive was not immediately known, but police said a preliminary investigation indicated that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.

There have been ongoing protests in Uptown since the shooting June 3 of Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old Black man and father of three, by members of a federal U.S. Marshals Service task force.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions of families to begin receiving letters from IRS regarding monthly child payments
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Carjacker returns to scene of crime to return toddler to mom
OWI arrest with three children in the vehicle in Eau Claire Co.
An elections worker rubs his head in the closing hours where absentee ballots were processed at...
Exodus of election officials raises concerns of partisanship
(Source: RNN)
Man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges

Latest News

Leaders expect the special session to last seven to 10 days.
Minnesota lawmakers convene special session to finish budget
Ashley for the Arts returns August 12-14, 2021.
Ashley for the Arts returns in August
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/14/21)
Authorities believe 46-year-old Kevin Johnson is responsible for at least 25 burglaries in...
Man arrested in Rusk Co. after string of over 2 dozen burglaries
Wisconsin DPI provides $13.5 million in funding to charter schools