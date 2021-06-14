Advertisement

State biologist pleads no contest in sturgeon caviar case

A New York City caviar bar is offering a fancy take on the traditional American hot dog....
A New York City caviar bar is offering a fancy take on the traditional American hot dog. (Source: Marky's Caviar) (WILX)
By Associated Press
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top sturgeon biologist has pleaded no contest in Winnebago County to obstructing a warden.

Ryan Koenigs was charged following an investigation into illegally processing sturgeon eggs into caviar. A judge ordered him to pay a $50 fine.

The Department of Natural Resources said Koenigs is on leave pending the conclusion of an internal investigation.

An investigation revealed that DNR employees, including Koenings, would allegedly collect eggs from spearers, telling them they were for research purposes.

According to a criminal complaint, Koenigs allegedly allowed a co-worker to take the eggs and have them processed, then shared some of the caviar with DNR employees.

Koenigs is accused of accepting about $20,000 worth of caviar, by way of bartering, which is illegal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities believe 46-year-old Kevin Johnson is responsible for at least 25 burglaries in...
Man arrested in Rusk Co. after string of over 2 dozen burglaries
The ban is effective immediately and will last until further notice.
Lake Hallie issues watering ban effective Monday
A 2-mile radius of the Chemtool plant in Rockton is under a mandatory, full-scale evacuation.
Massive chemical plant fire causes evacuations in Illinois
A vehicle shows damage early Monday morning after a protester was struck and killed in Uptown.
Police: Vehicle plows into Minnesota protesters, killing 1
Flag Day, celebrated on June 14 of each year, was established initially in a proclamation by...
Flag Day’s origin is from a small town in Wisconsin

Latest News

A small town in Florida accidentally sold its water tower in a blundered real estate transaction.
Florida town accidentally sells municipal water tower
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Chi-Hi rolls past Memorial
SportScene 13 for Monday, June 14th
Country Jam
Country Jam Returns July 15