Summer kids movies at Micon
Every Monday, Tuesday until Aug. 3, 10am and every Wednesday and Thursday at Micon 8 in Chippewa Falls
Updated: 9 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Lights, camera, action.
For the cost of $2 kids and parents alike can turn movie nights into movie mornings.
Each Monday and Tuesday through August 3, Micon 7 in Eau Claire will be playing one fan favorite kids movie each week.
Every Wednesday and Thurday Micon 8 in Chippewa Falls will also be playing kids classics.
Popcorn and soda? Each are $1.50.
The full list of summer movies to come starting with Angry Birds 2, June 14 at Micon 7 in Eau Claire.
June 14 & 15: Angry Birds 2
June 21 & 22: Smallfoot
July 5 & 6: Detective Pikachu
July 12 & 13: Into the Spiderverse
July 19 & 20: Goosebumps
July 26 & 27: Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Aug 2 & 3: Storks
