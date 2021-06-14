Advertisement

Summer kids movies at Micon

Every Monday, Tuesday until Aug. 3, 10am and every Wednesday and Thursday at Micon 8 in Chippewa Falls
By Phoebe Murray
Updated: 9 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Lights, camera, action.

For the cost of $2 kids and parents alike can turn movie nights into movie mornings.

Each Monday and Tuesday through August 3, Micon 7 in Eau Claire will be playing one fan favorite kids movie each week.

Every Wednesday and Thurday Micon 8 in Chippewa Falls will also be playing kids classics.

Popcorn and soda? Each are $1.50.

The full list of summer movies to come starting with Angry Birds 2, June 14 at Micon 7 in Eau Claire.

June 14 & 15: Angry Birds 2

June 21 & 22: Smallfoot

July 5 & 6: Detective Pikachu

July 12 & 13: Into the Spiderverse

July 19 & 20: Goosebumps

July 26 & 27: Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Aug 2 & 3: Storks

