UW-La Crosse Police making efforts to improve practices

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Continued calls for social justice reform have many law enforcement agencies taking a closer look at how they operate.

For the UW-La Crosse Police Department - the death of George Floyd was the catalyst for change.

University Police Chief Allen Hill has been working to revamp department policies since he came to UWL in fall 2019.

Floyd’s death provided extra motivation for Hill, leading to an immediate update of the department’s use of force policy.

“Banning any chokeholds, neck restraints of any sort to cut off airway breathing, we went ahead and added that specific language to bar that from happening,” Hill detailed.

Hill says building relationships with the campus community became crucial after Floyd’s death, but the pandemic slowed that effort.

“The barrier of COVID has made it really difficult to mend the relationships, and I think that’s been kind of the norm across the country,” Hill said. “We need to be in the community more, we need to be talking to people but we just have not had that opportunity because of COVID restrictions.”

With pandemic restrictions easing, UWL Police Detective Chris Schuster had the chance Monday to work on creating those connections.

An active shooter drill marked the first in-person training the department has held in more than a year.

Schuster believes even while tackling tough topics - the department can let people know its officers are accessible.

“Showing police in a good light, that we are here to help and not all of us are bad, we do what we can to try to fix our mistakes, work with others, and do great things and keep our campus safe,” Schuster listed.

Hill agrees that being transparent with students is the best way to create a healthy culture.

“We want them to feel safe enough to be able to approach us and tell us hey, we’re concerned about this or we’ve heard a certain thing that you guys do that we don’t like, I want them to feel comfortable enough to be able to approach us,” Hill expressed.

Hill hopes a more typical fall semester will help rebuild relationships across campus.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.