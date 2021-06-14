Wedding industry sees increase in demand

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In 2020, there were many couples that didn’t get to say “I Do” because of COVID-19. According to a survey done by The Knot, 47% of couples decided to postpone their weddings. The industry is feeling that back log of eager couples who are ready to take the next step.

Judy Gilles owns Cabin Ridge Rides in Cadott, a horse drawn carriage experience that offers wedding venue space. She has noticed how hard it’s been.

“Weddings are very stressful. Couples have a lot to do. The pandemic just made it that more difficult. Brides were cancelling wedding, some of the brides and grooms had to cancel their wedding two or three times,” Gilles said.

Those couple who postponed are now competing with people who were always planning to have a ceremony in 2021. There is also the newly engaged couples looking to get married this year.

Dave Burke own Florian Gardens in Eau Claire and he has seen a lot of carry overs from 2020 that has his venue booked up for the next few years.

“Those that wanted 2021 or 2022 are having some trouble getting dates set up. We’re already into 2023 bookings right now,” Burke said.

Burke is seeing people who decided to downsize their weddings last year and now are looking to fulfill there desire to have more people attend.

“They either have the garden ceremony very small, very intimate, or they just went and got married at the church or have a judge and come back at a later time to have a reception,” Burke said.

Even with couples trying to fit in their delayed weddings into 2021, Gilles has noticed others taking precautions by booking venues and services in 2023 and beyond just in case.

“It’s hard to plan when you don’t know what the restrictions are going to be next week or next month,” Gilles said.

Gilles has faith the wedding industry will pull through for those looking to have get married. She believes if brides can’t get their first choice of a venue, not to panic. Instead, think outside the box for something unique.

“I think the wedding industry has worked hard with brides and grooms to make sure that they were able to either move their event or reschedule it for another time,” Gilles said.

