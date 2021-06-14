Advertisement

Wisconsin DPI provides $13.5 million in funding to charter schools

The funds are intended for use of planning, opening, or expanding Wisconsin charter schools
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced approval of $13.5 million for Wisconsin charter schools.

The funds, in the form of 19 federal grants, are for the purpose of planning, opening or expanding charter schools in Wisconsin, according to a DPI release.

”These grants aid governance boards as they work toward planning and opening new charter schools and provide additional support to existing ones,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “By finding new, emerging methods of educating our students, charter schools are helping achieve our vision of ensuring all students graduate, college and career ready.”

This is the fourth round of funding the U.S. Department of Education five-year grant program has provided Wisconsin’s charter schools.

The program provides funding for three purposes:

  • Planning and implementation grants for charter schools opening in 2022;
  • Implementation grants for charter schools that recently opened or will open in 2021, and;
  • Grants to aid the expansion of existing charter schools.

The program prioritizes schools serving educationally disadvantaged students and focuses on grades six through 12.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions of families to begin receiving letters from IRS regarding monthly child payments
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Carjacker returns to scene of crime to return toddler to mom
OWI arrest with three children in the vehicle in Eau Claire Co.
An elections worker rubs his head in the closing hours where absentee ballots were processed at...
Exodus of election officials raises concerns of partisanship
(Source: RNN)
Man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges

Latest News

Leaders expect the special session to last seven to 10 days.
Minnesota lawmakers convene special session to finish budget
Ashley for the Arts returns August 12-14, 2021.
Ashley for the Arts returns in August
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/14/21)
Authorities believe 46-year-old Kevin Johnson is responsible for at least 25 burglaries in...
Man arrested in Rusk Co. after string of over 2 dozen burglaries