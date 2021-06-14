Zorn Arena COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic to close June 30

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic on the campus of UW-Eau Claire will close on June 30, according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

From now until the closure of the clinic, located at Zorn Arena, vaccines will be available on Wednesdays from 3 until 7 p.m. and on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be no clinic on Saturday, June 26. Additionally, the clinic will be open 3 until 7 p.m. on its final day, Wednesday, June 30.

Despite the clinic’s closure, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department says there are still plenty of COVID-19 vaccines available, and that those interested in receiving the vaccine can schedule an appointment online with a local provider or by calling 844-684-1064 if they are 18 years of age or over.

June’s closure comes less than three months after the clinic opened on April 8 as a Federal Emergency Management Agency-supported clinic. Prior to the clinic being supported by FEMA, UW-Eau Claire had been providing COVID-19 testing and vaccination for months.

Last week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that six community-based clinics around Wisconsin, including one in La Crosse and one in Rice Lake, would begin to wind down operations. Those clinics are expected to close in late July. The reason for the closure of the mass vaccination clinics is community demand for the vaccine, according to the DHS.

The clinic at Zorn Arena is offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 and over and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people ages 18 and over. Here are the dates and times the clinic at Zorn Arena will be open:

Wednesday, June 16 - 3 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 19 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23 - 3 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 30 - 3 to 7 p.m.

Walk-ins and drive-up vaccinations are welcome, although the ECCCHD prefers for those seeking a vaccine to schedule an appointment online or by calling 844-684-1064 if they are 18 years of age or over. Proof of insurance or citizenship is not needed. For people ages 12 to 17, a parent or guardian will need to set up, authorize, and attend the appointment.

The clinic at Zorn Arena is managed by the ECCCHD, UW-Eau Claire, the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

There are pop-up clinics being offered in Eau Claire County. For a full list of pop-up clinics, the ECCCHD keeps it updated on their website here.

