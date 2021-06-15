Advertisement

21 Minnesota and Wisconsin schools ranked in top 50 of Best Online Community Colleges in the US

CVTC was named one of the top 50 best online community colleges, according to ValueColleges.com.
CVTC was named one of the top 50 best online community colleges, according to ValueColleges.com.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Value Colleges, an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, shared its new ranking of the Top 50 Best Online Community Colleges for 2021.

Programs are ranked according to factors including cost and student satisfaction, and the colleges on the list are fully-accredited institutions.

Northcentral Technical College in Wausau, Wis. earned the number-one spot, with Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls, Minn. checking in at second. Minnesota West Community and Technical College in Worthington, Minn. was the third highest-ranked school on the list, followed by Fox Valley Technical College in Grand Chute, Wis. and Alexandria Technical & Community College in Alexandria, Minn. to round out the top-five.

Minnesota has 14 of the top 50 community colleges on the list, while Wisconsin has seven, including the top-ranked school. In western Wisconsin, Chippewa Valley Technical College and Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College both made the top-50 rankings.

To see the full list, you can visit Value Colleges on their website here.

