Man charged with missing Clark County woman’s murder pleads not guilty

A 41-year-old Mosinee man is in custody in the Clark County Jail on $25,000 after he is accused of stalking a woman who has been missing since October.(Clark County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Updated: Jun. 15, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The 41-year-old man accused of stalking and killing his child’s mother pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Clark County Circuit Court.

Jesus Contreras Perez is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and stalking resulting in bodily harm in connection to the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon. The 27-year-old woman was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Oct. 3 in the Unity area, when she left a friend’s house. Court documents say her vehicle and her body have not been located. Investigators say there has been no bank activity on Ayon’s accounts. There are no records she left the United States and she does not have a passport.

Detectives say on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 Contreras Perez’s Google search history shows he searched “how to make a homemade silencer”, “what a silencer really sounds like”, “building a fuel filter suppressor” and “testing a new silencer... " and “homemade suppressor demo for .30-06.”

Contreras Perez remains in custody on $1 million cash bond.

A clerical court appearance is set for Sept. 14.

