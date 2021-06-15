Advertisement

Chippewa Valley health groups promote wellbeing with Summer Activity Passport

Chippewa Valley counties promote health through Summer Activity Passport
By Phoebe Murray
Updated: 11 hours ago
CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Health groups within three area counties have launched a new challenge to help Chippewa Valley residents prioritize their health while enjoying views of the valley.

The Chippewa Valley Summer Activity Passport program was created by Chronic Disease Prevention Action Teams in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties.

  • Visit as many parks, trails, and local activities as you want.
  • Snap a photo of yourself at each location.
  • Upload the photo(s) to the upload portal hosted by Visit Eau Claire!  Each photo counts as an entry to win a prize, so the more activities you complete, the better your chances of winning.

Activities on the passport include enjoying local art and museums, visiting a local pool, mountain biking, playing tennis or trying your hand pickle ball.

For a full list of FREE activities to enjoy outdoors in all three counties click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

