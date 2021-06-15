Country Jam returns July 15

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Country Jam USA is back this year.

The festival will take place July 15-17.

“We’re one month out. A festival that’s been two years in the making and excited to just put things together,” Country Jam USA General Manager Kathy Wright said.

She said though the event is weeks away, there’s still plenty of work to be done to get the festival’s grounds ready.

“They’ve really been asleep for two years,” Wright said. “So down here really getting the lawns mowed, things tidying up, finding the weeds that have been growing for two years and getting things to look nice so we’re ready to welcome everybody in almost four more weeks.”

She said the event will be pretty similar to 2019′s Country Jam. Organizer are, however, making some changes so COVID-19 doesn’t become a problem.

“Really our goal is to do our best to mitigate the spread,” Wright said. “So what that means for us is hand sanitizing stations available. We’re going to have areas where physical distancing is required and those are more voluntary areas. So if you get out here and you decide you just want a little more space, we’ve got that available for you.”

She said masks won’t be required. Staff will be exchanging tickets for wristbands before the event so there aren’t as many people near the entrance during the event.

Despite some of the extra work, both Wright and Pepsi Beverages Company Food Services Rep Michael Rudd said they’re excited and relieved that Country Jam is back.

“Huge relief,” Rudd said. “I think that it’s going to be a great time. You know, just looking forward to, you know, getting back to that somewhat normalcy.”

Pepsi Beverages Company is Country Jam’s drink vendor.

“The first beat of the kick drum and the first vocals that we see, our first sound check is going to feel so great,” Wright said.

She said parking will be the same as during the 2019 event. In addition to on-site parking, Country Jam will be offering shuttle service from several locations in the Eau Claire area.

People can buy tickets on Country Jam’s website or at several Blain’s Farm & Fleet stores in Wisconsin.

The festival’s lineup can also be found on its website.

