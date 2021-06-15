DNR: Western, southern Wisconsin have high fire danger today

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources is warning that the western and southern parts of the state has a high fire danger Tuesday.

According to the DNR, counties mostly west and south of a line from Ashland down to Clark County, then from there a line southeast to Sheboygan have high fire danger. The northeastern portion of the state is at low or moderate fire danger.

Much of Wisconsin has high fire danger today.



Much of Wisconsin has high fire danger today. Check conditions in your area and refrain from burning. Be extra careful with any outdoor flames, campfires, ash disposal or equipment use.

The increased fire danger is due to low humidity and warm air across Wisconsin, which are conducive to wildfires. Therefore, the DNR is recommending against burning across most of the state Tuesday, as well to take precautions with outdoor flames, such as campfires.

A map of Wisconsin showing fire danger on June 15, 2021. (Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources)

Counties with a high fire danger Tuesday include Adams, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Sawyer, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.

The DNR says it has responded to 767 wildfires in 2021 to date, which have burned 1,915 acres so far this year. That includes 44 fires in the past week, according to the DNR.

At this same time in 2020, 448 wildfires had burned about 522 acres. That’s a 71% increase in the number of fires and nearly three times as many acres burned as compared to a year ago.

FEMA recommends that each household knows and understands what to do in the event of a wildfire. Generally, here are some tips to be aware of in the event of a wildfire:

Recognize Warnings and Alerts: Have several ways to receive alerts.

Make an Emergency Plan: Make sure everyone in your household knows and understands what to do if you need to quickly evacuate.

Review Important Documents: Make sure your Make sure your insurance policies and personal documents (like ID) are up to date.

Know your Evacuation Zone: , practice with household, pets, and identify where you will go. Learn your evacuation routes , practice with household, pets, and identify where you will go.

Gather Supplies: for your household, include medication, disinfectant supplies, Have enough supplies for your household, include medication, disinfectant supplies, masks pet supplies in your go bag or car trunk.

Stay Safe During: Evacuate immediately if authorities tell you to do so!

Returning Home After a Wildfire: Do not return home until authorities say it is safe to do so.

More resources about wildfire safety are available by clicking here. You can learn about fire danger and burning restrictions in your area on the Wisconsin DNR website by clicking here.

