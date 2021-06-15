Estimates predict productive winter wheat crop

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This week’s Crop Progress Report is pretty much a weather report as the condition of both the corn and soybeans crops fell because of the dry weather in most parts of the country. The condition of the corn fell 4% in the past week and is now rated 68% good to excellent—down 4% from a week ago ad the lowest rating for this time of the year in the past 12 years. The condition of the crop fell 14% in Iowa and 11% in Minnesota. Soybeans fell 5% and are now rated 67% good to excellent with Iowa and Illinois both reporting double digit drops in their soybean conditions.

In Wisconsin, the corn is rated 71% good to excellent this week—a drop of 5% from last week as 96% of the crop has now emerged. Soybeans are rated 65% good to excellent—that’s down 7% from a week ago as 92% of the crop has now emerged. State farmers also report 41% of the oats are headed—better than a week ahead of normal with some of the crop starting to turn color in southern parts of the state. Farmers have also made 87% of their first hay crop with the condition of the hay rated 63% good to excellent. But topsoil moisture ratings continue to drop with the lack of rain. It’s now rated just 41% adequate to surplus, 36% short and 23% very short. Last week it was 67% adequate to surplus.

One crop that is looking good and getting more attention from state farmers is the winter wheat crop. The June 1st estimates show the crop is expected to yield 15.6 million bushels on yields of 71 bushels an acre. That would be over 81 % more than the 8.6 million bushels state farmers harvested last year. Growers intend to harvest 220 thousand acres of winter wheat acres this summer—up 76% from 2020. By comparison, Kansas, our leading wheat growing state is expected to harvest almost 359 million bushels of winter wheat this year.

Our maple syrup season around the state wasn’t too bad either. The season yielded 300 thousand gallons—up 35,000 from last spring. Part of the reason for the increase was producers put out 70,000 more taps this spring with yields up almost 4% per tap. Producers also are telling us the price is a little better this year too because yields were down in Vermont and Canada this season. Vermont had a total crop of over 1 and a half million gallons this year-down over 400 thousand gallons from 2020.

