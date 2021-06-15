Advertisement

Florida town accidentally sells municipal water tower

By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A small town in Florida accidentally sold its water tower in a blundered real estate transaction.

A businessman purchased a municipal building underneath the city of Brooksville’s water tower last April for $55,000 with the goal of converting it into a gym. When Bobby Read went to the county to get an address for his new business location, he was told the parcel he bought included the entire water tower site.

Luckily for the town, Read was willing to give it back. County records show he transferred the water tower back to Brooksville through a warranty deed last month.

