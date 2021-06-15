Leinenkugel’s Docs 4 Docks summer sweepstakes underway

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After a year and a half of being cooped up indoors, Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company believes it’s time to get outside.

Leinenkugel’s is hosted a sweepstakes called Docs 4 Docks. The idea is to turn off those “documentaries” many have been glued to and switch to a view on a lakeside dock.

“We’re hoping that everyone can get off that basement couch and into an Adirondack chair next to the wonderful lake wherever they want to do it,” President of of Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, Dick Leinenkugel said.

The contest is active an 10 grand prize winners will be selected. Winners will receive a $4,000 travel stipend to go on a lake vacation at a destination of your choice.

To enter the summer sweepstakes, tell Leinie’s how many hours you spent streaming or watching television over the past year and a half. Dick says it is a judge free zone.

“We’ve all been talking about the water. Online, to each other or via text and now that things are opening up we hope that people can meet face-to-face and invite people to a lake home,” Dick said.

Anyone who enters will automatically be entered to win a $10 Leinie’s gift card.

For Leinenkugel’s Docs 4 Docks information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.