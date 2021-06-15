Bond set at $1M for man charged for Cassandra Ayon’s murder

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The 41-year-old man accused of stalking and killing his child’s mother has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and stalking resulting in bodily harm in connection to the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon.

Jesus Contreras Perez remains in the Clark County Jail on $1 million cash bond.

Ayon, 27, was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Oct. 3 in the Unity area, when she left a friend’s house. Ayon has not been seen since.

Court documents say her vehicle and her body have not been located. Investigators say there has been no bank activity on Ayon’s accounts. There are no records she left the United States and she does not have a passport. Additionally, her last use of social media accounts was on Oct. 3.

In court, the Assistant District Attorney said Contreras Perez left the area when authorities began searching for him.

The state also asks he cannot leave Clark, Brown or Marathon counties and cannot have access to weapons.

“He fled the area after he learned that law enforcement wanted to talk to him, he was tracked by him phone to Iowa… he is subject to an ICE warrant and there are previous threats of harm to the witnesses,” Clark County Assistant District Attorney Melissa Inlow said.

Contreras Perez’s lawyer believes the bond amount is too high and that he is not a flight risk.

“He does live within the Central Wisconsin area, he does work in the Central Wisconsin area, he returned back to Central Wisconsin while this investigation was ongoing, knowing law enforcement was looking for him and he has been basically in the area ever since they asked him to be back. So I do not think he is a flight risk,” Defense Attorney Rick Cveykus said.

Detectives say on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 Contreras Perez’s Google search history shows he searched “how to make a homemade silencer”, “what a silencer really sounds like”, “building a fuel filter suppressor” and “testing a new silencer... " and “homemade suppressor demo for .30-06.”

Contreras Perez is expected to learn if his case will head to trial on June 23 at 8 a.m.

