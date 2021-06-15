Advertisement

New COVID-19 deaths drop to seven-day average of one per day in Wisconsin

The death toll due to COVID-19 is now at 7,212 lives in Wisconsin.
By WEAU 13 News
Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Wisconsin is averaging only one death per day when considering only deaths that occurred in the past 30 days and were just reported to the state in the past week.

The DHS added 4 people to the state’s death toll, including two which were recent. The death toll due to COVID-19 is now at 7,212 lives in Wisconsin, or 1.18% of all known cases in the state.

Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services COVID 19 Vaccine Q & A (6/8/2021)

Posted by WEAU 13 News on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

49.2% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 44.55% have completed their vaccine series. The latest update from the DHS shows vaccinations increased last week -- reversing a decline which began the week of April 11. Vaccinators report they administered 95,378 doses last week, up from 87,856 the week before.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The average number of cases fell. The DHS calculates the state is averaging 104 new cases per day over the last week, compared to 112 Monday. The state says 125 more cases were identified in the latest test results. The positivity rate is up slightly at 1.2% of all test results in the last 7 days. The state now says 611,819 people have ever been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Forty-one people were hospitalized since Monday morning for treatment of the disease caused by the coronavirus. The state is averaging 38 admissions per day. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 125 COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Monday, with 39 in ICU. These numbers continue to fall to the lowest in WHA records going back to April, 2020.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

