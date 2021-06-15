Advertisement

New daily COVID-19 cases go below 100 in Minnesota for 1st time since April 2020

State health officials say Minnesota recorded 95 new cases of the virus on Tuesday.
State health officials say Minnesota recorded 95 new cases of the virus on Tuesday.
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The number of new daily COVID-19 cases reported in Minnesota has fallen below 100 for the first time since April of 2020.

State health officials say Minnesota recorded 95 new cases of the virus on Tuesday. The state also reported one additional death.

Minnesota has had more than 600,000 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. A total of 7,518 people have died.

Hospitalizations have also fallen to their lowest levels in more than a year.

Almost 66% of the state’s population of those 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

