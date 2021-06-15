Pablo Center Announces 2021-2022 Season Lineup

EAU CLAIRE, WIS - (WEAU) Re-Imagine, Re-Emerge. After nearly 18 months closed, Pablo Center at the Confluence will hold its first of more than 400 performances beginning September 12th. After it stood silent as the COVID-19 pandemic halted mass gatherings and in-person performances for the last year, Pablo Center is ready to breathe life back into downtown Eau Claire’s Arts and Entertainment scene.

The return of live, in-person literary, performing and visual arts performances and events will once again showcase the endless possibilities of the arts here in the Chippewa Valley. Executive Director Jason Jon Anderson says it’s been surreal that the Pablo has been closed longer than it’s been open.

“And I really feel that Re-Imagine, Re-Emerge really embraces that idea that we get to do another grand re-opening on September 12th to the general public, reopen this facility. But also the way we communicate, we don’t take ourselves too seriously anymore. I think we’ve gained the ability to be the people’s building and that’s what we want to be, that’s part of that Re-Imagine, Re-Emerge who we are and what we are here to provide,” says Anderson.

While 400 scheduled events for Season 4 is certainly an ambitious undertaking for Pablo Center, Director of Artistic Programming Evan Middlesworth believes having multiple performances and exhibits on the same night is ultimately why Pablo was built.

“To have artists back on the road and traveling around and putting on performances and filling art galleries with their beautiful creations that they’ve made, opening up this building to do that is very exciting to me and on the other side of that, opening the building up to audiences again, to have that buzz in the lobby before a show, seeing people out enjoying themselves,” explains Middlesworth.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - (RELEASE) Pablo Center at the Confluence is thrilled to unveil its 2021-2022 season to the public, Season 4: Re-Imagine | Re-Emerge. Setting the first performance for September 2021 after nearly 18 months closed, Pablo Center plans to bring a return of live, in-person literary, performing, and visual arts performances and events back to downtown Eau Claire.

The season consists of previously announced performances rescheduled from Season 2 and 3, as well as the addition of over 110 new performances and exhibits. Season 4 totals over 400 performing, literary, and visual arts events from a wide variety of genres: Country, Indie, Jazz, Classical, literary features, theatre, visual arts exhibitions as well as international highlights and performances from local arts partners and organizations. Season 4 also premieres three Broadway productions: Rent, Waitress, and STOMP; the first Broadway specials to come to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, as well as the Smithsonian Institute Traveling Exhibition, The Bias Inside Us.

Executive Director Jason Jon Anderson says, “With over 400 amazing events on the schedule Season 4 is the most ambitious undertaking for Pablo Center to date. We are so excited to welcome everyone back as our guests this fall, for what we do best, live in-person events. Re-Imagine, Re-Emerge Season 4 memberships, which guarantee early ticket access, are on sale now!”

MEMBERSHIPS ON SALE NOW Season 2021-2022 memberships are now available. Pablo Center Members enjoy a variety of benefits including early access to purchase tickets, Member-only events and other exclusives. Pablo Center offers six different levels of membership beginning with annual membership contribution of $55. Member contributions not only help the nonprofit bring the very best in preforming, visual, and literary arts to Western Wisconsin, but also support Pablo Center’s community outreach, educational programming, and local creative economy. To join as a Member, visit www.pablocenter.org/support/membership/ or call the box office at 715-832-ARTS (2787).

TICKETS ON SALE Season 4 performances will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase via Pablo Center’s website or via phone through the box office. Members will be offered early ticket access with presales starting on the following dates: Director Circle – July 21, 2021; Designer Circle – July 22, 2021; Artist Circle – July 23, 2021; Partner Level – July 26, 2021; Advocate Level – July 27, 2021; and Supporter Level – July 28, 2021. The Pablo Center’s BMO Harris Box Office has staff members standing by Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 715- 832-ARTS (2787) or email info@pablocenter.org at any time to learn more about membership and Pablo Center events. The box office remains closed for in-person transactions.

Contact: Becca Hinderliter Pablo Center at the Confluence becca@pablocenter.org

SAFETY AS A PRIORITY The safety of donors, sponsors, members, patrons, artists, and staff is paramount within Pablo Center. Our team continues to work closely with the Eau Claire City/County Health Department and follow the recommendations of local and national public health officials.

ABOUT PABLO CENTER AT THE CONFLUENCE Pablo Center operates in support of a mission that is focused on developing and augmenting opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to experience the performing, literary, and visual arts. Inside our doors, guests can experience two internationally-recognizable performance spaces; the 1,204-seat RCU Theatre and the innovative 400-seat Jamf Theatre. These spaces allow us to showcase the endless possibilities of the arts in a facility capable of providing transformative experiences and creative opportunities. The Pablo Center experience and mission is enhanced by our support spaces: three rehearsal, dance and community rooms; three visual arts galleries; a sound and lighting lab; university classroom spaces; a state-of-the-art recording studio; and workforce/vocational training spaces. While our building makes Pablo unique, it is our community - patrons, members, business partners, constituent groups and local artists - who make us remarkable. For more information, please contact Becca Hinderliter, Marketing Coordinator at Pablo Center at the Confluence, at 715- 471-6128 or by emailing becca@pablocenter.org.

