Advertisement

Postcards headed to inactive Wisconsin voters this week

This mailing covers voters who have not voted since the November 2016 election.
This mailing covers voters who have not voted since the November 2016 election.
By Associated Press
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Postcards are being mailed this week to about 187,000 voters in Wisconsin who have not cast a ballot in the past four years, informing them that they will have their registration deactivated unless they take action within 30 days.

If the voter does not take action, or the mailing is undeliverable, the voter will have to reregister in order to vote. To remain registered, voters must sign and return the postcard indicating that is their intention by July 15.

State law requires the mailing to be sent every two years following the November election. This mailing covers voters who have not voted since the November 2016 election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities believe 46-year-old Kevin Johnson is responsible for at least 25 burglaries in...
Man arrested in Rusk Co. after string of over 2 dozen burglaries
The ban is effective immediately and will last until further notice.
Lake Hallie issues watering ban effective Monday
A 2-mile radius of the Chemtool plant in Rockton is under a mandatory, full-scale evacuation.
Massive chemical plant fire causes evacuations in Illinois
A vehicle shows damage early Monday morning after a protester was struck and killed in Uptown.
Police: Vehicle plows into Minnesota protesters, killing 1
Flag Day, celebrated on June 14 of each year, was established initially in a proclamation by...
Flag Day’s origin is from a small town in Wisconsin

Latest News

"Jake Leinenkugel Diversity in Brewing" award in partnership with UW-Madison
Leinenkugel’s and UW-Madison announce diversity scholarship
Leinenkugel's Summer Sweepstakes
Leinenkugel's Summer Sweepstakes
The fire at the Chemtool plant in Rockton continues to burn Tuesday morning.
Rockton fire continues to burn into Tuesday morning
Leinenkugel's host Docs 4 Docks summer sweepstakes
Leinenkugel’s Docs 4 Docks summer sweepstakes underway
Pablo Center
Pablo Center Season 4: Re-Imagine, Re-Emerge