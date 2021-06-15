Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Monday, June 14th

By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Updated: 7 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High School Softball playoffs kickoff and in division one, Chippewa Falls knocks out Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North takes down River Falls. Chi-Hi and North will meet up on Wednesday.

In Division two, Altoona sneaks past La Crosse Logan and in division five, top seed McDonell downs Owen-Withee.

As for High School Track and Field, regional championships were on the line in Hudson for division one and in Colfax for division three.

Plus an update from High School Golf State Championships.

