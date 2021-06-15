Advertisement

Wisconsin AG Kaul to seek permission to drop multistate abortion lawsuit

Kaul is expected to seek permission Thursday to drop a lawsuit challenging Trump administration...
Kaul is expected to seek permission Thursday to drop a lawsuit challenging Trump administration obstacles to abortion.(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is seeking permission from Republicans on the Legislature’s budget committee to join a multistate decision to drop a lawsuit challenging Trump administration obstacles to abortion.

Twenty states including Wisconsin sued the administration in 2019 over a rule banning taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring patients to abortion providers. The Biden administration said it plans to undo the rule by the end of the year, prompting the states to seek to dismiss the lawsuit.

But Wisconsin Republicans passed laws in 2018 requiring the attorney general to get the budget committee’s permission before settling or dismissing lawsuits. Kaul is expected to seek such permission Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities believe 46-year-old Kevin Johnson is responsible for at least 25 burglaries in...
Man arrested in Rusk Co. after string of over 2 dozen burglaries
The ban is effective immediately and will last until further notice.
Lake Hallie issues watering ban effective Monday
A 2-mile radius of the Chemtool plant in Rockton is under a mandatory, full-scale evacuation.
Massive chemical plant fire causes evacuations in Illinois
A vehicle shows damage early Monday morning after a protester was struck and killed in Uptown.
Police: Vehicle plows into Minnesota protesters, killing 1
Flag Day, celebrated on June 14 of each year, was established initially in a proclamation by...
Flag Day’s origin is from a small town in Wisconsin

Latest News

"Jake Leinenkugel Diversity in Brewing" award in partnership with UW-Madison
Leinenkugel’s and UW-Madison announce diversity scholarship
Leinenkugel's Summer Sweepstakes
Leinenkugel's Summer Sweepstakes
The fire at the Chemtool plant in Rockton continues to burn Tuesday morning.
Rockton fire continues to burn into Tuesday morning
Leinenkugel's host Docs 4 Docks summer sweepstakes
Leinenkugel’s Docs 4 Docks summer sweepstakes underway
Pablo Center
Pablo Center Season 4: Re-Imagine, Re-Emerge