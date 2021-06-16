Advertisement

3 brothers who died in Pearl Harbor attack accounted for

The Dept. of Defense announced Wednesday that three brothers who died in the Pearl Harbor...
The Dept. of Defense announced Wednesday that three brothers who died in the Pearl Harbor attack have been accounted for.(Dept. of Defense)
By Nick Viviani
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The bodies of three Wisconsin brothers who were killed 80 years ago when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor have been accounted for, the Dept. of Defense confirmed Wednesday.

The Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) accounted for the brothers, who hailed from New London, last June. They were all serving on the USS Oklahoma at the time. The agency identified the brothers as:

The Barber brothers were among the 429 crewmen serving on the ship on Dec. 7, 1941, the day of the surprise attack that signified the United States entry in World War II. The ship sustained multiple torpedo hits from Japanese airplanes, causing the USS Oklahoma to capsize, the Defense Dept. recounted.

For nearly three years, Navy personnel worked to recover the bodies of the people who died that day and they were interred in the Halawa and Nu-uanu Cemetaries. In October 1949, the Barber brothers and hundreds of other sailors were classified as non-recoverable.

However, in 2015, the DPAA exhumed the USS Oklahoma crew to try again to identify them. The Barber brothers’ identities were confirmed in June 2020, the agency reported.

Their names are recorded at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, along with others who went missing in WWII. A rosette will now be placed next to them to note they have been accounted for.

The Dept. of Defense announced Wednesday that three brothers who died in the Pearl Harbor...
The Dept. of Defense announced Wednesday that three brothers who died in the Pearl Harbor attack have been accounted for.(Dept. of Defense)
The Dept. of Defense announced Wednesday that three brothers who died in the Pearl Harbor...
The Dept. of Defense announced Wednesday that three brothers who died in the Pearl Harbor attack have been accounted for.(Dept. of Defense)
The Dept. of Defense announced Wednesday that three brothers who died in the Pearl Harbor...
The Dept. of Defense announced Wednesday that three brothers who died in the Pearl Harbor attack have been accounted for.(Dept. of Defense)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The site of the proposed Orchard Hills development in the Town of Washington, Wis.
Eau Claire County Board denies rezoning request for Town of Washington development
Tom Burke
Badgers hall of famer Tom Burke arrested on child sexual assault charges
The Pablo Center in Eau Claire has lost more than $750,000 in revenue since March.
Pablo Center Announces 2021-2022 Season Lineup
The death toll due to COVID-19 is now at 7,212 lives in Wisconsin.
New COVID-19 deaths drop to seven-day average of one per day in Wisconsin
Scene of train derailment in Merrill on June 16
Crews get derailed train back on track, work remains

Latest News

Women in the Trucking Industry
Encouraging Women in the Trucking Industry
The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly has passed bills banning transgender athletes from...
Wisconsin Assembly approves transgender sports bans
CVTC truck driving program.
Bill would encourage women to enter the trucking industry
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Key Wisconsin policing use of force bill in jeopardy
Gavel on sounding block
Buffalo County man pleads guilty to lesser homicide charge in wife’s death