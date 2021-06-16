Air travel increasing both nationally and in the Coulee Region

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Air travel is getting back to pre-pandemic levels, and similar increases are being seen in the Coulee Region.

The TSA screened more than two million people this past Friday and Sunday, the highest number of passengers since the pandemic began.

La Crosse Regional Airport Director Ian Turner says the airport has also been seeing more passengers, with more than 7,000 people boarding a plane last month.

Turner adds that an extra flight may lead to even greater numbers this month.

“I’m really happy with where our passenger levels are at given everything that’s gone on and I think June’s going to exceed that,” Turner said. “We have an additional flight with Delta adding back a third flight to Minneapolis that started last week.”

Turner says he can see the same upward trends continuing throughout the rest of the summer.

