City of Stanley asking residents, businesses to conserve water

Due to persisting drought-like conditions, the City of Stanley is asking its residents for help in conserving water.
By Jimmie Kaska
Updated: 4 hours ago
STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Stanley is asking its residents and businesses to conserve water as much as possible due to the ongoing drought.

In a release, the City of Stanley Water Dept. says that due to the lack of rain, which has created drought conditions in the area, they are requesting that residents and businesses limit their water usage as much as possible so that there is enough water for drinking and fire protection services.

The department is asking residents and businesses to minimize watering lawns, washing vehicles, and filling pools as examples of ways that they can conserve water due to the current conditions. While the request is not mandatory and there is no punishment for failing to conserve water, the City of Stanley posts that help from the city’s residents and businesses “would be greatly appreciated.”

Currently, Chippewa and Clark counties, where Stanley is located, are listed as abnormally dry, along with over 81% of Wisconsin, in the United States Drought Monitor provided by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Over half of Wisconsin is experiencing drought. The next drought monitor is due out Thursday, June 17.

