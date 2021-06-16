Advertisement

Train hauling lumber derails overnight in Merrill; no one injured

By Emerson Lehmann
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Federal investigators are now working to determine what caused a train to derail early Wednesday morning in Merrill. It happened below the County Highway K bridge over the Wisconsin River near South Park Street and River Street.

Mathieu Gaudreault, a spokesman for Canadian National Railway, said the train derailed around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. He said reports indicate that two locomotives derailed on their side and two lumber cars derailed but are still upright.

There are no injuries. The train was not hauling anything dangerous and no leaks have been reported.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

“CN would like to thank local emergency services for their collaboration and to apologize for any inconvenience that may have occurred as a result of this incident,” Gaudreault said in an email.

Around 9:20 a.m. crews arrived to lift the cars back upright. The process is expected to take several hours.

The Merrill Police Department is asking people to avoid the area to give crews the room needed to clear the scene.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Burke
Badgers hall of famer Tom Burke arrested on child sexual assault charges
The Pablo Center in Eau Claire has lost more than $750,000 in revenue since March.
Pablo Center Announces 2021-2022 Season Lineup
The site of the proposed Orchard Hills development in the Town of Washington, Wis.
Eau Claire County Board denies rezoning request for Town of Washington development
Pepin Co. barn fire
Crews respond to Pepin Co. barn fire
Garland Joseph Nelson
Man charged in Diemel brothers murders asks for speedy trial in theft case

Latest News

Loose Elk in Buffalo Co
Deputies trying to capture escaped Elk in Buffalo County
A woman is accused of killing her grandmother by suffocation and setting her house in Fort...
Woman charged with killing grandmother, starting house fire
Lottes Park, in Monona
‘Heroic’ bystanders, firefighters save man from drowning in Monona river
Due to persisting drought-like conditions, the City of Stanley is asking its residents for help...
City of Stanley asking residents, businesses to conserve water
No date set for new Waters of the USDA rule