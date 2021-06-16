Advertisement

Deputies trying to capture escaped Elk in Buffalo County

Loose Elk in Buffalo Co
Loose Elk in Buffalo Co(WEAU | Buffalo County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCHRANE, Wis. (WEAU) - Deputies are trying to capture an Elk that escaped from a farm Wednesday morning.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened along Highway 35 and Prairie Moon Road, between Cochrane-Fountain City School and the Village of Cochrane.

Drivers are asked to be cautious and on the lookout while driving in that area. Deputies are working with people in the area to capture it. They say if you see it, do not try to approach the animal.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Burke
Badgers hall of famer Tom Burke arrested on child sexual assault charges
The Pablo Center in Eau Claire has lost more than $750,000 in revenue since March.
Pablo Center Announces 2021-2022 Season Lineup
The site of the proposed Orchard Hills development in the Town of Washington, Wis.
Eau Claire County Board denies rezoning request for Town of Washington development
Pepin Co. barn fire
Crews respond to Pepin Co. barn fire
Garland Joseph Nelson
Man charged in Diemel brothers murders asks for speedy trial in theft case

Latest News

A woman is accused of killing her grandmother by suffocation and setting her house in Fort...
Woman charged with killing grandmother, starting house fire
Lottes Park, in Monona
‘Heroic’ bystanders, firefighters save man from drowning in Monona river
Due to persisting drought-like conditions, the City of Stanley is asking its residents for help...
City of Stanley asking residents, businesses to conserve water
No date set for new Waters of the USDA rule