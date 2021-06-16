Deputies trying to capture escaped Elk in Buffalo County

COCHRANE, Wis. (WEAU) - Deputies are trying to capture an Elk that escaped from a farm Wednesday morning.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened along Highway 35 and Prairie Moon Road, between Cochrane-Fountain City School and the Village of Cochrane.

Drivers are asked to be cautious and on the lookout while driving in that area. Deputies are working with people in the area to capture it. They say if you see it, do not try to approach the animal.

