DHS: Delta COVID-19 variant now present in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Delta COVID-19 variant has officially been identified in Wisconsin, state health officials report Wednesday.

26 cases of the latest variant of concern, originally found circulating in India, have been identified since April.

The Department of Health Services says that these numbers will begin showing up on their COVID-19 variant dashboard on Thursday, which is the usual day DHS updates its numbers for variants.

Health officials have attributed the Delta variant as the cause of the recent rise in cases in the United Kingdom. Officials believe the Delta variant spreads more rapidly than the original strain of COVID-19, similar to other variant strains identified. Scientists do not have enough information yet to determine if the Delta variant has any impact on disease severity.

COVID-19 VACCINES

So far in the state, 49.2% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 44.6% have completed their vaccine series. That’s almost 2.6 million Wisconsinites.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases has fallen below 100 Wednesday for the first time since last March, DHS also indicates. The seven-day rolling average is currently at 90 cases as 45 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

DHS also confirmed four people have died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state up to 7,230.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations since Tuesday morning fell to a new low. State figures show just 11 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the past 24-hour period. That ties for the lowest one-day total of hospital admissions since April last year. The last day with 11 hospital admissions was June 28, 2020.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports there were 124 COVID-19 patients statewide, with 45 of them in intensive care -- 9 fewer patients overall, but 6 more are in ICU than Tuesday.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

